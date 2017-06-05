Big Boi's musical rebirth

Big Boi's musical rebirth

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Anniston Star

The Outkast rapper is gearing up for the release of 'Boomiverse' and loves the fact he's never been afraid to experiment or try something new. "Taking risks is the most important thing to me.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hip-Hop Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07) Fri chi-town lover 38,731
News Paul McCartney working with Kanye West? (Aug '14) Jun 8 lawyers gone wild 3
News Kodak Black released from jail #Whatstrending Jun 7 They cannot kill ... 20
News Singer Bryson Tiller to attend Wyandotte Park c... Jun 7 JuJU 1
News At 25, Message of Islam Ahmadiyya Goes Global Jun 6 Sad joke 7
News DJ Khaled "to the max" New Single #Whatstrending Jun 5 Big Johnson 1
Looking for emerging artists Jun 4 AsapAero 2
See all Hip-Hop Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hip-Hop Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Climate Change
  4. Microsoft
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,423 • Total comments across all topics: 281,668,478

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC