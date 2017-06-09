Bieber, DJ Khaled played hockey before team up

The music producer and the Sorry singer are longtime friends, and after Khaled first heard the instrumental beat from producer Nic Nac for the tune, he knew he wanted Bieber to perform on the track. After reaching out, Khaled was invited over to the singer's Los Angeles house in January, where he decided to ask Bieber to be a part of the song, which also features Chance the Rapper, Quavo from Migos, and Lil Wayne.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 24 Hours.