Beyonce's twins leave hospital

Beyonce's twins leave hospital

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Manhattan Mercury

The 'Formation' singer and her 47-year-old husband welcomed twins into the world earlier this month, but the boy and girl were born prematurely and had to be placed under lights, reportedly because they were suffering from jaundice - a liver condition where too much bilirubin is produced, causing a yellowing of the skin - and so had to stay longer in UCLA Medical Center. However, according to TMZ, the couple were told they could take their babies home at the end of last week, and the family - including five-year-old daughter Blue Ivy - are now staying at a lavish $400,000-a-month rental home in Malibu.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manhattan Mercury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hip-Hop Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Safaree Gets Jumped 12 hr Big Johnson 1
Goonsspace 15 hr Pizzasmoke 3
New single need honest feedback 15 hr Pizzasmoke 2
https://soundcloud.com/asebailey 15 hr Pizzasmoke 2
cleveland underground rap 15 hr Pizzasmoke 1
News Bruno Mars, nominated for 5 honors, to open BET... Sun Louise_1 1
Song Sat Orlando 1
freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07) Jun 9 chi-town lover 38,731
See all Hip-Hop Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hip-Hop Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,064 • Total comments across all topics: 282,055,782

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC