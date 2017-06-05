Beyonce's daughter to watch birth
The 35-year-old pop megastar and her husband Jay Z are expecting twins in the coming weeks, and it has been reported the pair want their five-year-old daughter Blue Ivy to be in the room to witness the "magical family moment", so she doesn't "feel left out". A source told the Daily Star Sunday newspaper: "They're worried that their daughter might feel left out when the twins arrive, so they're trying to make sure she feels involved every step of the way."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Loudon County News.
Add your comments below
Hip-Hop Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|At 25, Message of Islam Ahmadiyya Goes Global
|9 hr
|Advents
|1
|Kodak Black released from jail #Whatstrending
|12 hr
|They cannot kill ...
|3
|DJ Khaled "to the max" New Single #Whatstrending
|12 hr
|Big Johnson
|1
|Looking for emerging artists
|Sun
|AsapAero
|2
|The Sequence: The Funked-Up Legacy of Hip-Hop’s...
|May 24
|hiphopfirstlady
|1
|'Live with Kelly and Ryan' announces guest line...
|May 23
|hav a-blast
|1
|freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07)
|May 18
|annoyin artist
|38,730
Find what you want!
Search Hip-Hop Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC