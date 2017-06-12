Beyonce's dad confirms twin birth

The 35-year-old singer and her husband Jay Z - who already have five-year-old daughter Blue Ivy together - were believed to have welcomed the two newest additions to their brood after reports of the birth surfaced in the early hours of Sunday morning, and now the star's father Mathew Knowles has confirmed the happy news. Taking to Twitter, Mathew posted a picture of a birthday note which read: "Happy Birthday to the twins! Love, Granddad."

