Beyonce's dad confirms twin birth
The 35-year-old singer and her husband Jay Z - who already have five-year-old daughter Blue Ivy together - were believed to have welcomed the two newest additions to their brood after reports of the birth surfaced in the early hours of Sunday morning, and now the star's father Mathew Knowles has confirmed the happy news. Taking to Twitter, Mathew posted a picture of a birthday note which read: "Happy Birthday to the twins! Love, Granddad."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Loudon County News.
Add your comments below
Hip-Hop Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alessia Cara puts nerves aside for MMVAs hostin...
|Jun 15
|social media
|1
|The Weeknd Extends 'Starboy' World Tour
|Jun 13
|marketing
|1
|Ice Cube takes Bill Maher to task over N-word c...
|Jun 11
|Atheist
|1
|freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07)
|Jun 9
|chi-town lover
|38,731
|Paul McCartney working with Kanye West? (Aug '14)
|Jun 8
|lawyers gone wild
|3
|Kodak Black released from jail #Whatstrending
|Jun 7
|They cannot kill ...
|20
|Singer Bryson Tiller to attend Wyandotte Park c...
|Jun 7
|JuJU
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hip-Hop Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC