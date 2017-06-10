Beyonce plans 1m home birth

Beyonce plans 1m home birth

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Sequoyah County Times

The couple are due to unwelcome twins into the world in the coming weeks and, as the pair felt it was best for their "privacy and safety" for the 'Formation' singer to give birth at home, medical equipment including incubators and "an entire professional neonatal wing" has been delivered to their rental property over the last few days. A source told the Mail on Sunday newspaper: "It is all about privacy and safety.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sequoyah County Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hip-Hop Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ice Cube takes Bill Maher to task over N-word c... 16 hr Atheist 1
freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07) Fri chi-town lover 38,731
News Paul McCartney working with Kanye West? (Aug '14) Jun 8 lawyers gone wild 3
News Kodak Black released from jail #Whatstrending Jun 7 They cannot kill ... 20
News Singer Bryson Tiller to attend Wyandotte Park c... Jun 7 JuJU 1
News At 25, Message of Islam Ahmadiyya Goes Global Jun 6 Sad joke 7
News DJ Khaled "to the max" New Single #Whatstrending Jun 5 Big Johnson 1
See all Hip-Hop Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hip-Hop Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. South Korea
  2. Microsoft
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,189 • Total comments across all topics: 281,685,494

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC