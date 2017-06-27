Beyonce and Jay-Z 'happier than ever' following arrival of twins
The 35-year-old singer and the New York-born rap star welcomed twin babies into the world earlier this month and while their arrival has left the married couple feeling "totally exhausted", Beyonce and Jay are both still overjoyed. A source said: "At nights, Beyonce has been overwhelmed with all the work needed caring for two babies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Loudon County News.
Add your comments below
Hip-Hop Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Safaree Gets Jumped
|Mon
|Big Johnson
|1
|Goonsspace
|Mon
|Pizzasmoke
|3
|New single need honest feedback
|Mon
|Pizzasmoke
|2
|https://soundcloud.com/asebailey
|Mon
|Pizzasmoke
|2
|cleveland underground rap
|Mon
|Pizzasmoke
|1
|Bruno Mars, nominated for 5 honors, to open BET...
|Sun
|Louise_1
|1
|Song
|Jun 24
|Orlando
|1
|freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07)
|Jun 9
|chi-town lover
|38,731
Find what you want!
Search Hip-Hop Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC