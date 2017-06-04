Ariana Grande Holds Benefit Concert In Wake Of Terror Attacks
The singer and some of her famous friends held a benefit concert in the English city to benefit the victims of a terrorist attack that took place following her performance there nearly two weeks ago. "I love you Manchester," she yelled to the crowd.
