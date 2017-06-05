Ariana Grande for Black Eyed Peas col...

Ariana Grande for Black Eyed Peas collab in Manchester?

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Sequoyah County Times

Ariana Grande is set to collaborate with the Black Eyed Peas at her One Love Manchester benefit concert on Sunday . The 23-year-old singer is hosting the concert at the Emirates Old Trafford cricket ground in the English city to raise money for those involved in the terrorist atrocity which killed 22 people and left more than 50 injured after her concert at Manchester Arena on May 22, and it has now been reported she will join the hip hop group on stage to sing a rendition of their hit single 'Where Is The Love?' A source told The Sun newspaper: "This could be the most powerful song that will be heard all evening, because the lyrics are so relevant to how everyone now feels.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sequoyah County Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hip-Hop Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News At 25, Message of Islam Ahmadiyya Goes Global 9 hr Advents 1
News Kodak Black released from jail #Whatstrending 12 hr They cannot kill ... 3
News DJ Khaled "to the max" New Single #Whatstrending 12 hr Big Johnson 1
Looking for emerging artists Sun AsapAero 2
The Sequence: The Funked-Up Legacy of Hip-Hop’s... May 24 hiphopfirstlady 1
News 'Live with Kelly and Ryan' announces guest line... May 23 hav a-blast 1
freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07) May 18 annoyin artist 38,730
See all Hip-Hop Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hip-Hop Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Microsoft
  4. Climate Change
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,467 • Total comments across all topics: 281,550,590

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC