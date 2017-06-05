Ariana Grande for Black Eyed Peas collab in Manchester?

Ariana Grande is set to collaborate with the Black Eyed Peas at her One Love Manchester benefit concert on Sunday . The 23-year-old singer is hosting the concert at the Emirates Old Trafford cricket ground in the English city to raise money for those involved in the terrorist atrocity which killed 22 people and left more than 50 injured after her concert at Manchester Arena on May 22, and it has now been reported she will join the hip hop group on stage to sing a rendition of their hit single 'Where Is The Love?' A source told The Sun newspaper: "This could be the most powerful song that will be heard all evening, because the lyrics are so relevant to how everyone now feels.

