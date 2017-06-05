Amber Rose vows to 'bring back the bush' in nude Instagram post

The 33-year-old model - who has four-year-old son Sebastian with her ex-husband Wiz Khalifa - is known for her feminist activism, and took to Instagram on Saturday to share a photo of herself naked from the waist down, as she told her female followers not to shave their pubic hair and embrace their natural look. The photo was removed by Instagram within two hours of it being posted for violating their no-nudity policy, but the beauty then posted a selfie where she claimed she doesn't "give a f**k" because plenty of fans had already seen it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Loudon County News.