A look back at Beyonce's most outland...

A look back at Beyonce's most outlandish pregnancy moments

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Sydney Morning Herald

In many ways, the music superstar's second pregnancy was a reflection of her longtime stage persona: surprising, over-the-top and, above all, perfectly choreographed. As her fans await official confirmation about whether Queen Bey did in fact give birth to her twins, here's a look back at the most outlandish moments from her heavily scrutinised pregnancy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hip-Hop Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Alessia Cara puts nerves aside for MMVAs hostin... Jun 15 social media 1
News The Weeknd Extends 'Starboy' World Tour Jun 13 marketing 1
News Ice Cube takes Bill Maher to task over N-word c... Jun 11 Atheist 1
freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07) Jun 9 chi-town lover 38,731
News Paul McCartney working with Kanye West? (Aug '14) Jun 8 lawyers gone wild 3
News Kodak Black released from jail #Whatstrending Jun 7 They cannot kill ... 20
News Singer Bryson Tiller to attend Wyandotte Park c... Jun 7 JuJU 1
See all Hip-Hop Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hip-Hop Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Cuba
  4. China
  5. Recession
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,173 • Total comments across all topics: 281,883,068

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC