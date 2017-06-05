'40 Years Of Hip-Hop' Mashup Is The M...

'40 Years Of Hip-Hop' Mashup Is The Music Crash Course We Needed

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Vibe

Hood Internet made the mashup of the year with "40 Years Of Hip-Hop," which we at VIBE believe is a crash course into the world of the genre. The nearly four-minute mashup crams 150 songs from more than 100 artists representing the beginnings of hip-hop with artists like the Sugarhill Gang and Afrika Bambaataa to the newer generation with spots from Chance The Rapper, Kendrick Lamar and many more.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vibe.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hip-Hop Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kodak Black released from jail #Whatstrending 1 hr Reality Speaks 19
News Singer Bryson Tiller to attend Wyandotte Park c... 16 hr JuJU 1
News At 25, Message of Islam Ahmadiyya Goes Global Tue Sad joke 7
News DJ Khaled "to the max" New Single #Whatstrending Jun 5 Big Johnson 1
Looking for emerging artists Jun 4 AsapAero 2
The Sequence: The Funked-Up Legacy of Hip-Hop’s... May 24 hiphopfirstlady 1
News 'Live with Kelly and Ryan' announces guest line... May 23 hav a-blast 1
freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07) May 18 annoyin artist 38,730
See all Hip-Hop Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hip-Hop Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,611 • Total comments across all topics: 281,589,977

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC