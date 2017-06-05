'40 Years Of Hip-Hop' Mashup Is The Music Crash Course We Needed
Hood Internet made the mashup of the year with "40 Years Of Hip-Hop," which we at VIBE believe is a crash course into the world of the genre. The nearly four-minute mashup crams 150 songs from more than 100 artists representing the beginnings of hip-hop with artists like the Sugarhill Gang and Afrika Bambaataa to the newer generation with spots from Chance The Rapper, Kendrick Lamar and many more.
