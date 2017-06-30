'4:44' is JAY-Z's explosive response to Beyonce's 'Lemonade'
'4:44' is JAY-Z's explosive response to Beyonce's 'Lemonade' JAY-Z's new album '4:44' came out Friday at midnight on TIDAL. Check out this story on Daily-Times.com: https://usat.ly/2uq44gu Of the many questions JAY-Z fans had in anticipation of his new album 4:44 , which dropped Friday at midnight on TIDAL , was how the rapper would respond to his wife BeyoncA©'s Lemonade album, if at all.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Farmington Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Hip-Hop Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|new hot cleveland rap
|Thu
|Floppyfist666
|1
|7 burning questions we have about JAY-Z's new a...
|Wed
|Hostis Publicus
|1
|Safaree Gets Jumped
|Jun 26
|Big Johnson
|1
|Goonsspace
|Jun 26
|Pizzasmoke
|3
|New single need honest feedback
|Jun 26
|Pizzasmoke
|2
|https://soundcloud.com/asebailey
|Jun 26
|Pizzasmoke
|2
|cleveland underground rap
|Jun 26
|Pizzasmoke
|1
|freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07)
|Jun 9
|chi-town lover
|38,731
Find what you want!
Search Hip-Hop Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC