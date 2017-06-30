'4:44' is JAY-Z's explosive response ...

'4:44' is JAY-Z's explosive response to Beyonce's 'Lemonade'

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Farmington Daily Times

'4:44' is JAY-Z's explosive response to Beyonce's 'Lemonade' JAY-Z's new album '4:44' came out Friday at midnight on TIDAL. Check out this story on Daily-Times.com: https://usat.ly/2uq44gu Of the many questions JAY-Z fans had in anticipation of his new album 4:44 , which dropped Friday at midnight on TIDAL , was how the rapper would respond to his wife BeyoncA©'s Lemonade album, if at all.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Farmington Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hip-Hop Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
new hot cleveland rap Thu Floppyfist666 1
News 7 burning questions we have about JAY-Z's new a... Wed Hostis Publicus 1
News Safaree Gets Jumped Jun 26 Big Johnson 1
Goonsspace Jun 26 Pizzasmoke 3
New single need honest feedback Jun 26 Pizzasmoke 2
https://soundcloud.com/asebailey Jun 26 Pizzasmoke 2
cleveland underground rap Jun 26 Pizzasmoke 1
freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07) Jun 9 chi-town lover 38,731
See all Hip-Hop Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hip-Hop Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tornado
  3. Wildfires
  4. Pakistan
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,056 • Total comments across all topics: 282,140,489

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC