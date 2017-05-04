You can now see Justin Timberlake's "Suit and Tie" at the Memphis Music Hall of Fame
Justin Timberlake was inducted into the Memphis Music Hall of Fame in 2015, but now the chart-topping star has a whole exhibit dedicated to him there. The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports that the Hall asked Justin to donate some items from his 20/20 Experience World Tour to the Hall to give it more of a contemporary flavor.
