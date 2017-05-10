Will Arnett Mulls an Arrested Develop...

Will Arnett Mulls an Arrested Development spin-off based on Gob

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WTVM

We're still all waiting impatiently for news of this fifth season of Arrested Development that's been rumored for so long, but no one seems to know if it will ever happen. That doesn't mean that the cult comedy can't branch out and try something a little different, like say, a spin-off? Something -- anything -- to quench our thirsts! Since we had Will Arnett 's attention at a Netflix press event to promote the upcoming season of his show Flaked , TVGuide.com asked Arnett what he thinks of a spin-off focused on his character, Gob Bluth.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVM.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hip-Hop Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hypnotic Brass Ensemble members get a kick out ... May 10 Black is Black 4
News Chance the Rapper gets key to Sacramento May 9 RiccardoFire 10
freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07) May 8 MARLONN1029 38,729
https://soundcloud.com/asebailey May 8 Ase Bailey 1
News After Hip-Hop Backlash, Miley Has Something To Say May 7 Brice N Livingston 6
News #WordEyeHeard: Joe Budden is Mad Lil Yachty is ... May 3 Reality 4
News Gangs use graffiti as a warning (Mar '08) Apr 30 Well Well 147
See all Hip-Hop Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hip-Hop Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,835 • Total comments across all topics: 280,966,316

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC