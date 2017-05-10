Will Arnett Mulls an Arrested Development spin-off based on Gob

We're still all waiting impatiently for news of this fifth season of Arrested Development that's been rumored for so long, but no one seems to know if it will ever happen. That doesn't mean that the cult comedy can't branch out and try something a little different, like say, a spin-off? Something -- anything -- to quench our thirsts! Since we had Will Arnett 's attention at a Netflix press event to promote the upcoming season of his show Flaked , TVGuide.com asked Arnett what he thinks of a spin-off focused on his character, Gob Bluth.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVM.