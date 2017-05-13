Travis Scott Thinks Tyga Is 'Pitiful' - It's...
It's a clash of the rappers! Travis Scott thinks Tyga is beyond 'pitiful' and childish after hearing his latest freestyle diss track, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned. Kylie Jenner's new boyfriend wants her ex to 'man up and move on' for good.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HollywoodLife.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hip-Hop Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hypnotic Brass Ensemble members get a kick out ...
|May 10
|Black is Black
|4
|Chance the Rapper gets key to Sacramento
|May 9
|RiccardoFire
|10
|freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07)
|May 8
|MARLONN1029
|38,729
|https://soundcloud.com/asebailey
|May 8
|Ase Bailey
|1
|After Hip-Hop Backlash, Miley Has Something To Say
|May 7
|Brice N Livingston
|6
|#WordEyeHeard: Joe Budden is Mad Lil Yachty is ...
|May 3
|Reality
|4
|Gangs use graffiti as a warning (Mar '08)
|Apr 30
|Well Well
|147
Find what you want!
Search Hip-Hop Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC