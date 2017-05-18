Travis Scott pleads not guilty to rio...

Travis Scott pleads not guilty to riot charge

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Music-News.com

Rapper Travis Scott has pleaded his innocence after he was arrested and accused of inciting a riot following a concert in Arkansas last weekend . The Goosebumps star was handcuffed by police and held responsible for the crowd chaos that ensued after performing at the Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion in Rogers on 13 May , when he reportedly "encouraged people to rush the stage".

Start the conversation, or Read more at Music-News.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hip-Hop Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07) Thu annoyin artist 38,730
News Hypnotic Brass Ensemble members get a kick out ... May 10 Black is Black 4
News Chance the Rapper gets key to Sacramento May 9 RiccardoFire 10
https://soundcloud.com/asebailey May 8 Ase Bailey 1
News After Hip-Hop Backlash, Miley Has Something To Say May 7 Brice N Livingston 6
News #WordEyeHeard: Joe Budden is Mad Lil Yachty is ... May 3 Reality 4
News Gangs use graffiti as a warning (Mar '08) Apr 30 Well Well 147
See all Hip-Hop Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hip-Hop Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Mexico
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,097 • Total comments across all topics: 281,143,288

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC