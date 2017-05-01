Top-selling Record Store Day 2017 releases include discs by The Grateful Dead and The Beatles
Vinyl-loving music fans had a bounty of limited-edition discs to choose from on Record Store Day 2017, held at independent record shops across the U.S. on Saturday, April 22, and now we know which special releases were this year's best-sellers. According to music-data service BuzzAngle Music, the campaign's top-selling vinyl album was the live Grateful Dead collection P.N.E. Garden Auditorium, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada 7/29/66 , while the best-selling single was a seven-inch disc featuring remastered versions of The Beatles ' "Strawberry Fields Forever" and "Penny Lane."
