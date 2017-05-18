Todaya s hot concert ticket is the hip-hop duo Atmosphere
Atmosphere is playing Fresno Aug. 15 at Strummer's and if you sleep on this show at all, you'll likely won't get in. Tickets are $29.50 and on sale now online and at Strummer's when it opens at 5 p.m. tonight.
