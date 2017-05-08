There Can Be Only One
Russell Mulcahy, director of Highlander is heading up an Australian produced biopic of screen legend Erroll Flynn called In Like Flynn . Flynn was an OG baller and fascinating personality who lived large back in the studio system days where he starred in many films of the 1930's and 1940's .
