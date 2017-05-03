The Weeknd gets approval from Selena ...

The Weeknd gets approval from Selena Gomez's mother

The 'Starboy' hitmaker - real name Abel Tesfaye - is currently in a relationship with the 24-year-old singer, and after the pair attended the Met Gala together on Monday , Selena's mother Mandy Teefy has said she is "happy" with their blossoming romance. Abel, 27, posted a picture of the pair at the event on his Instagram account on Tuesday , and Mandy shared her thoughts in the form of a comment shortly after.

