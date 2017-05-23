The Sequence: The Funked-Up Legacy of Hip-Hop's First Ladies
They were rap's first Southerners, its first hit-making women and possibly the inspiration for "Uptown Funk" - so why can't they get their props? Pioneering rap trio the Sequence - Cheryl "The Pearl" Cook, Gwendolyn "Blondie" Chisolm and Angie Stone - are still fighting for recognition 38 years after their landmark single "Funk You Up." "Never once acknowledged, not a spotlight, nothing came in our direction," says Angie Stone of her experience attending the 2016 VH1 Hip-Hop Honors.
