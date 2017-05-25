Terrace Martin Harvests New Band The Pollyseeds: Listen to Debut Single 'Intentions'

Terrace Martin , one of Kendrick Lamar 's favorite producer/instrumentalists, has created a new musical collaboration called The Pollyseeds. Joining Martin in the band is a group of producers, musicians, songwriters and singers that includes Robert Glasper , Kamasi Washington , Marlon Williams, Robert "Sput" Searlight, Craig Brockman, Chachi, Rose Gold and Wyann Vaughn.

