Teen Arrested For Wanting Lil Uzi Vert's New Album So Bad He Threatened To Shoot Up School

17 hrs ago Read more: HipHopDx

A high school student in Pasco County, Florida issued a school shooting threat via Facebook last Thursday , according to Tampa Bay's WFTS . The reason for the potential shooting? The 16-year-old Lil Uzi Vert fan was frustrated about the delay of the anxiously awaited Luv is Rage 2 LP.

Chicago, IL

