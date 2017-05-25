Talib Kweli on Acknowledging Our Privileges and Curbing Racist Mentalities

Remnants of slavery still reverberate through society today in the form of mass incarceration, police brutality and pervasive hate crimes towards African-Americans. Racism has been a driving force in American society dating back to the days before the founding of the United States, and in the past couple of years alone stories about racial-motivated crimes, police shootings, protests and activists have only further intensified the conversation surrounding race in a country still deeply divided on what racism means today.

