T.I.: Hustle Gang, May 26, Knitting Factory

Clifford Joseph "Tip" or "T.I." Harris, Jr., is a true renaissance man. From former acts like Meek Mill to current act Travis Scott, Harris' Hustle Gang Music label has fostered - if not launched - the careers of a number of rappers, including his own: He has a loooong list of releases dating back more than 15 years, with plenty of gold and multi-platinum records among them.

Chicago, IL

