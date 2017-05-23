T.I.: Hustle Gang, May 26, Knitting Factory
Clifford Joseph "Tip" or "T.I." Harris, Jr., is a true renaissance man. From former acts like Meek Mill to current act Travis Scott, Harris' Hustle Gang Music label has fostered - if not launched - the careers of a number of rappers, including his own: He has a loooong list of releases dating back more than 15 years, with plenty of gold and multi-platinum records among them.
Hip-Hop Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Sequence: The Funked-Up Legacy of Hip-Hop’s...
|12 hr
|hiphopfirstlady
|1
|'Live with Kelly and Ryan' announces guest line...
|Tue
|hav a-blast
|1
|freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07)
|May 18
|annoyin artist
|38,730
|Hypnotic Brass Ensemble members get a kick out ...
|May 10
|Black is Black
|4
|Chance the Rapper gets key to Sacramento
|May 9
|RiccardoFire
|10
|https://soundcloud.com/asebailey
|May 8
|Ase Bailey
|1
|After Hip-Hop Backlash, Miley Has Something To Say
|May 7
|Brice N Livingston
|6
