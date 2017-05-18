Sounds around town with Dave Franklin

IN what appears to be their last full band bill for a while, in Swindon at least, Songs of Praise bow out with a bit of a rock and roll treat for you on Thursday. Spearheading the attack is Falls on Deaf Ears, last seen opening up for the awesome Last Great Dreamers and now back with a headline slot from which to fire off salvos of sleazy, bluesy, incendiary street rock.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Swindon Advertiser.