Sounds around town with Dave Franklin
IN what appears to be their last full band bill for a while, in Swindon at least, Songs of Praise bow out with a bit of a rock and roll treat for you on Thursday. Spearheading the attack is Falls on Deaf Ears, last seen opening up for the awesome Last Great Dreamers and now back with a headline slot from which to fire off salvos of sleazy, bluesy, incendiary street rock.
Hip-Hop Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07)
|10 hr
|annoyin artist
|38,730
|Hypnotic Brass Ensemble members get a kick out ...
|May 10
|Black is Black
|4
|Chance the Rapper gets key to Sacramento
|May 9
|RiccardoFire
|10
|https://soundcloud.com/asebailey
|May 8
|Ase Bailey
|1
|After Hip-Hop Backlash, Miley Has Something To Say
|May 7
|Brice N Livingston
|6
|#WordEyeHeard: Joe Budden is Mad Lil Yachty is ...
|May 3
|Reality
|4
|Gangs use graffiti as a warning (Mar '08)
|Apr 30
|Well Well
|147
