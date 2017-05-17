Seth Rogen: Justin Timberlake is the better looking version of me
The 35-year-old actor took to Twitter on Wednesday to point out the resemblances between himself and the 'Can't Stop The Feeling' hitmaker, as he said Justin and his wife Jessica Biel are incredibly similar to himself and his wife Lauren Miller. Posting a comparison of two candid shots of each couple, Seth wrote: "Me and my wife have recently come to the unsettling realization that @jtimberlake and @JessicaBiel are the better looking version of us.
