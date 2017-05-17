Seth Rogen: Justin Timberlake is the ...

Seth Rogen: Justin Timberlake is the better looking version of me

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Sequoyah County Times

The 35-year-old actor took to Twitter on Wednesday to point out the resemblances between himself and the 'Can't Stop The Feeling' hitmaker, as he said Justin and his wife Jessica Biel are incredibly similar to himself and his wife Lauren Miller. Posting a comparison of two candid shots of each couple, Seth wrote: "Me and my wife have recently come to the unsettling realization that @jtimberlake and @JessicaBiel are the better looking version of us.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sequoyah County Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hip-Hop Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07) 22 min annoyin artist 38,730
News Hypnotic Brass Ensemble members get a kick out ... May 10 Black is Black 4
News Chance the Rapper gets key to Sacramento May 9 RiccardoFire 10
https://soundcloud.com/asebailey May 8 Ase Bailey 1
News After Hip-Hop Backlash, Miley Has Something To Say May 7 Brice N Livingston 6
News #WordEyeHeard: Joe Budden is Mad Lil Yachty is ... May 3 Reality 4
News Gangs use graffiti as a warning (Mar '08) Apr 30 Well Well 147
See all Hip-Hop Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hip-Hop Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Microsoft
  2. Wall Street
  3. China
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,111 • Total comments across all topics: 281,103,380

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC