Score another unreleased Prince track...

Score another unreleased Prince track from a Purple Raina reissue

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: KKIQ-FM Pleasanton

A two-song live medley from Prince 's upcoming Purple Rain Deluxe, and Purple Rain Deluxe - Expanded Edition is now available for download, if you pre-order the reissue now. The previously unreleased track, "Our Destiny/Roadhouse Garden," was recorded at a Prince concert on his 26th birthday - June 7, 1984 - at First Avenue in Minneapolis.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KKIQ-FM Pleasanton.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hip-Hop Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hypnotic Brass Ensemble members get a kick out ... May 10 Black is Black 4
News Chance the Rapper gets key to Sacramento May 9 RiccardoFire 10
freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07) May 8 MARLONN1029 38,729
https://soundcloud.com/asebailey May 8 Ase Bailey 1
News After Hip-Hop Backlash, Miley Has Something To Say May 7 Brice N Livingston 6
News #WordEyeHeard: Joe Budden is Mad Lil Yachty is ... May 3 Reality 4
News Gangs use graffiti as a warning (Mar '08) Apr 30 Well Well 147
See all Hip-Hop Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hip-Hop Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Ebola
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,398 • Total comments across all topics: 280,983,088

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC