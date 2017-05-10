Score another unreleased Prince track from a Purple Raina reissue

A two-song live medley from Prince 's upcoming Purple Rain Deluxe, and Purple Rain Deluxe - Expanded Edition is now available for download, if you pre-order the reissue now. The previously unreleased track, "Our Destiny/Roadhouse Garden," was recorded at a Prince concert on his 26th birthday - June 7, 1984 - at First Avenue in Minneapolis.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KKIQ-FM Pleasanton.