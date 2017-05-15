Russell Wilson faces backlash after posting Mother's Day message to wife Ciara
Singer Ciara and NFL player Russell Wilson attend The 2015 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater on July 15, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. Russell Wilson got some heat from fans of rapper Future for a post on social media in honor of Mother's Day.
