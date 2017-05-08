Rolling Loud organizers and Miami police tout success and safety of hip-hop festival
After a political dust-up threatened to cancel the show before things even got going, Rolling Loud rolled through Bayfront Park over the weekend with some of the biggest stars in hip-hop putting on energetic performances for concert-goers. The three-day festival featured rapper Lil Uzi Vert taking flight from an equipment tent, performances by big names including A$AP Rocky and Kendrick Lamar , and fireworks-filled closing performances from Future and Travis Scott.
