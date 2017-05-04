Rolling Loud 2017: A$AP Rocky, Lil Wayne, and Others Ruled the Stage
The marijuana themed hip-hop show spanned three days and brought out kids who spent their life savings on tickets, groupies who would do anything to get back stage, and stoners who hid over-packed blunts in their socks to sneak into the fest. This year's festival brought over 40,000 hypebeasts to Bayfront Park to see heavy hitters Kendrick Lamar, Young Thug, Lil Wayne and rising local acts Denzel Curry, Wifi's Funeral, and recently released from jail, XXX Tentacion.
