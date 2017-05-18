Robin Thicke accused of bullying late father's wife
Alan Thicke's widow Tanya Callau's attorney claims Robin Thicke and his brother are bullying her over their late father's estate. The Blurred Lines hitmaker and his brother Brennan filed court documents this week , claiming their stepmother threatened to go public with family secrets if she didn't get a larger piece of her husband's fortune.
