Rita Ora: Split from Jay Z's record label 'mutual and respectful'

Rita Ora has spoken about her split from Jay Z's record label Roc Nation, saying the decision was "mutual and respectful". http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/entertainment/music/news/rita-ora-split-from-jay-zs-record-label-mutual-and-respectful-35757395.html Rita Ora has spoken about her split from Jay Z's record label Roc Nation, saying the decision was "mutual and respectful".

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Belfast Telegraph.