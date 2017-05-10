Rapper arrested for inciting riot
Rapper Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner's new boyfriend, was arrested for inciting a riot at his concert Saturday night in Arkansas, authorities said. Scott, 25, whose real name is Jacques Webster, "encouraged people to rush the stage and bypass the security protocols to ensure concertgoer safety," the Rogers Police Department told US magazine.
