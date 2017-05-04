Proof That Selena Gomez Is The Weeknd's No. 1 Fan
Ever since the 24-year-old singer was spotted smooching her man in January, she hasn't held back when it comes her her fan-girl status over his music. In fact, on Thursday night, SelGo and a group of her friends attended The Weeknd's show in Dallas, Texas, where she was spotted getting down like everyone else in the building.
Start the conversation, or Read more at E! Online.
Add your comments below
Hip-Hop Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|#WordEyeHeard: Joe Budden is Mad Lil Yachty is ...
|May 3
|Reality
|4
|Chance the Rapper gets key to Sacramento
|May 3
|No Chance For Rap...
|3
|freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07)
|May 3
|Kwoldt
|38,728
|Gangs use graffiti as a warning (Mar '08)
|Apr 30
|Well Well
|147
|From reissues to reunions: What Prince fans can...
|Apr 24
|@Real Kelly
|3
|Hip hop is shit - youre dumb if you listen to it (May '13)
|Apr 22
|Sykirian
|93
|Gang-like graffiti is being sprayed all over Mi... (May '07)
|Apr 22
|Boo Thang Blood L...
|35
Find what you want!
Search Hip-Hop Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC