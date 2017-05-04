Parachute display team launch new season at RAF base
A TEAM of parachutists based at RAF Brize Norton launched their new display season at the base - but unfortunately were unable to jump on the day. Members of the RAF Falcons Parachute Display Team were due to kick off their tour with a spectacular show for visiting schoolchildren and Carterton mayor Lynn Little on Friday.
Hip-Hop Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|https://soundcloud.com/asebailey
|4 hr
|Ase Bailey
|1
|Chance the Rapper gets key to Sacramento
|9 hr
|RiccardoFire
|7
|After Hip-Hop Backlash, Miley Has Something To Say
|18 hr
|Brice N Livingston
|6
|#WordEyeHeard: Joe Budden is Mad Lil Yachty is ...
|May 3
|Reality
|4
|freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07)
|May 3
|Kwoldt
|38,728
|Gangs use graffiti as a warning (Mar '08)
|Apr 30
|Well Well
|147
|From reissues to reunions: What Prince fans can...
|Apr 24
|@Real Kelly
|3
