Nicki Minaj cozies up to Nas in photo, sparks dating rumors

The rappers played each other's love interest in Minaj's steamy 2012 music video for "Right By My Side," but it appears things are starting to heat up for them in the real world. The "Anaconda" rapper sparked rumors she's dating fellow hip-hop artist Nas after she posted a cozy Instagram photo of them snuggling up together at Los Angeles' Sweet Chick restaurant.

Chicago, IL

