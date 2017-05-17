Nation-Now 57 mins ago 8:17 a.m.This ASL interpreter steals the show at rap concerts
Whether in person or online, people love watching Holly Maniatty at work. Maniatty is a certified sign language interpreter, and videos of her signing songs by rap legends like Wu Tang Clan and Snoop Dogg have garnered hundreds of thousands of views online.
