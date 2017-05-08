Music News Chance The Rapper mourns d...

Music News Chance The Rapper mourns death of aunt

Read more: NME

"My Auntie Kim lost her battle with Breast Cancer early Sunday morning. She was a warrior and wanted me to share this," Chance wrote on Twitter, linking to a video of his aunt sharing her story.

Chicago, IL

