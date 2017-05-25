Mum's bee tattoo tribute in memory of teenage daughter killed in terror attack
A devastated mum has had an everlasting tribute etched over her heart - days after her daughter's death in the Manchester terror attack. Her mum Charlotte Campbell and partner, Paul Hodgson, had the bee emblem of Manchester - with Olivia's name and birthdate, November 28, 2001 - tattooed over their hearts yesterday.
