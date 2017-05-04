Miley Cyrus Responds to Backlash Over Hip-Hop Remarks

"At this point in my life I am expanding personally/musically and gravitating more towards uplifting, conscious rap," singer says Miley Cyrus has responded to the backlash that followed the singer's controversial remarks in a recent interview about the current state of hip-hop. Miley Cyrus has responded to the backlash that followed the singer's controversial remarks in a recent interview about the current state of hip-hop.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RollingStone.