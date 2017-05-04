Meek Mill & Tory Lanez Fire Up Those Kandypens In "Litty" Video
Meek Mill and Tory Lanez have joined forces for a new cinematic video, "Litty," which kicks off with a group of people who are clearly tied up in an underground credit card scheme. While they are carelessly spending money on expensive clothes, boxes of Kandypens and designer sunglasses, the authorities are hot on their trail.
