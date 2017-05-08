Married couple arrested for pretendin...

Married couple arrested for pretending to be Adelea s manager6:02 pm - May 9, 2017

Justin Jackson and Angel Lii reportedly posed as Dickins in order to secure free tickets to see Kendrick Lamar at Rolling Loud Festival. This isn't the first time the couple have posed as Dickins; according to Billboard , Jackson and Lii have also previously impersonated the manager in order to request tickets and merch from artists including Rihanna , Drake , Katy Perry , Pharrell Williams , Usher , and Chris Brown .

