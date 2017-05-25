Mariah Carey pays tribute to fan killed in Manchester attack
Pop superstar Mariah Carey has paid tribute to fan Martyn Hett who was among those killed in the Manchester terror attack, saying: "We will cherish your memory forever." The 29-year-old PR manager from Stockport was days away from setting off on a trip to the US when he was killed in the suicide bombing at Manchester Arena.
