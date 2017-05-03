Mariah Carey barred from speaking to ...

Mariah Carey barred from speaking to Bryan Tanaka

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Watauga Democrat

The 'We Belong Together' hitmaker split from the dancer in April and in a bid to stop Mariah from trying to rekindle their romance, her inner circle have taken her phone away from her. A source explained: "Mariah has been in a good place since the split and her team are worried Bryan could harm her wellbeing should they get back together.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Watauga Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hip-Hop Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News #WordEyeHeard: Joe Budden is Mad Lil Yachty is ... 7 hr Reality 4
News Chance the Rapper gets key to Sacramento 9 hr No Chance For Rap... 3
freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07) 12 hr Kwoldt 38,728
News Gangs use graffiti as a warning (Mar '08) Apr 30 Well Well 147
News From reissues to reunions: What Prince fans can... Apr 24 @Real Kelly 3
Hip hop is shit - youre dumb if you listen to it (May '13) Apr 22 Sykirian 93
News Gang-like graffiti is being sprayed all over Mi... (May '07) Apr 22 Boo Thang Blood L... 35
See all Hip-Hop Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hip-Hop Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,552 • Total comments across all topics: 280,755,813

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC