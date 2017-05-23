Manchester Terror Attack: 'Devastated' Rihanna among host of celebrities morning victims
Singer Rihanna has paid an emotional tribute to the children who died in the Manchester terror attack, as she added to the wave of heartfelt messages from stars around the world. The Work singer, who has played in the city a number of times, told how she was devastated by the attack at the end of an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena on Monday night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunday Herald.
Add your comments below
Hip-Hop Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Live with Kelly and Ryan' announces guest line...
|17 hr
|hav a-blast
|1
|freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07)
|May 18
|annoyin artist
|38,730
|Hypnotic Brass Ensemble members get a kick out ...
|May 10
|Black is Black
|4
|Chance the Rapper gets key to Sacramento
|May 9
|RiccardoFire
|10
|https://soundcloud.com/asebailey
|May 8
|Ase Bailey
|1
|After Hip-Hop Backlash, Miley Has Something To Say
|May 7
|Brice N Livingston
|6
|#WordEyeHeard: Joe Budden is Mad Lil Yachty is ...
|May 3
|Reality
|4
Find what you want!
Search Hip-Hop Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC