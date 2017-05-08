LISTEN: Meek Mill Can't Resist Dissin...

LISTEN: Meek Mill Can't Resist Dissing Drake In New Songs

The "Started From the Bottom" hitmaker was widely considered by fans to have emerged victorious in the feud after launching two diss tracks taking aim at Mill, who failed to bring forth any song in response at first. Meek Mill, real name Robert Williams, has now gone after Drake in three new songs titled "$lay," "Backboard," and "Left Hollywood," which he released on his 30th birthday on Saturday.

