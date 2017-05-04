Lil Yachty Steps out in Upcoming Anti...

Lil Yachty Steps out in Upcoming Anti Social Social Club x BAPE Camo Hoodie

As we patiently await the upcoming collab between streetwear heavyweights BAPE and Neek Lurk 's popular imprint, Anti Social Social Club , fans have already been teased with a look at the Swarovski crystals adorned camo hoodie via Neek's IG - which has now been deleted. Stepping out to flaunt the piece in its entirety was rapper Lil Yachty .

