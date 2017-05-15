Latin Kings member given 49 years for killing transgender teen

A Mississippi Latin Kings member has been sentenced to 49 years in prison for the death of his transgender girlfriend after a friend found out her gender identity. Joshua Vallum was previously pleaded guilty to the death of 17-year-old Mercedes Williamson in 2015, when he was soliciting sex from her before shocking her with a stun gun, stabbing her and beating her with a hammer.

